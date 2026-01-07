Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Closing the Gap: bitsIO Wins Splunkie Award for Data and AI-Powered Nonprofit Solutions

by Lee Johnson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / At Cisco and Splunk, we believe technology becomes truly transformative when it reaches the people solving our world's toughest problems. That's the principle behind the annual Splunkie Awards, where we recognize the partners and users across multiple categories - including those who push Splunk technology beyond business metrics into work that genuinely transforms how social impact organizations operate and serve their communities.

This year, bitsIO was named Splunk's Social Impact Partner of the Year, marking the third time they have won a Splunkie Award. This recognition reflects years of dedicated work closing what we call the data divide: the gap that prevents nonprofits from accessing the same data-powered technology that major enterprises use to protect their operations and advance their missions.

"This award validates our team's passion for using Splunk's platform to create meaningful change. We remain committed to helping nonprofits and communities achieve their missions." - Kalpana Krishnamurthi, bitsIO Co-Founder and CEO

Delivering technical solutions tailored to nonprofit needs

Nonprofits operate complex systems that require managing sensitive donor data, coordinating services across multiple locations, and responding to evolving security threats. Most do so with minimal IT staff and constrained budgets. The challenge is particularly acute because the threats and compliance requirements nonprofits face are just as sophisticated as those confronting major enterprises.

bitsIO has built their practice delivering enterprise-grade Splunk services to corporations around the world, but they have also created a dedicated program to address the disparity facing the nonprofit sector. Under this program, bitsIO offers pro bono and discounted services to nonprofits, from initial setup and configuration to upgrades and ongoing technical support - all designed for organizations operating with constrained resources.

The technical work spans Splunk's full ecosystem:

Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) and Security Essentials: Many nonprofits bitsIO works with gain real-time threat detection capabilities for the first time. Splunk transforms their security posture overnight, giving small teams the ability to detect, investigate, and respond to threats as they emerge.

Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI): For resource-constrained IT teams, unified monitoring becomes essential for operational continuity. ITSI provides comprehensive environment visibility with intelligent alerts that enable proactive response.

Data Integration and Custom Dashboards: bitsIO builds custom data pipelines and dashboards that connect disparate sources into coherent insights, giving nonprofit leaders the visibility needed to make strategic decisions about programs, funding, and impact.

Every deployment prioritizes what matters most to these organizations - security, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability - and the results are evident across the organizations bitsIO has supported:

bitsIO supported one nonprofit's open-source platform that accelerates drug discovery for infectious diseases affecting underserved populations, building dashboards that save hundreds of research hours annually.

For another partner that coordinates organ and tissue donation, bitsIO unified security data from 12 sources and automated regulatory evidence packaging, streamlining healthcare cybersecurity operations.

At a workforce development organization, bitsIO centralized logs and automated threat detection, freeing IT resources for mission-critical work.

Working with a community healthcare coordination organization, bitsIO deployed proactive monitoring and real-time alerts across their Windows environment, accelerating threat detection and response.

Expanding access to next-generation AI

We're at an inflection point where AI is reshaping what's possible across every sector, but access remains unequal. bitsIO is working to change that trajectory, bringing Splunk's latest AI capabilities - generative AI that enables faster incident response, machine learning models that can quickly parse insights from massive datasets, automated compliance systems that adapt to evolving regulations - to nonprofits as they're developed.

"Our new AI solutions will help us scale services and empower more nonprofits than ever before," said Suman Gajavelly, CTO and Co-Founder at bitsIO. "Being named Splunk's 2025 Global Social Impact Partner of the Year is a tremendous recognition of our commitment to social impact."

Cisco and Splunk are proud to partner with bitsIO in building toward a more equitable, data-driven world. Their work demonstrates how investment in mission-driven organizations creates the conditions for breakthroughs - and why closing the data divide matters for everyone.

Learn more about how we're turning data into action - and action into impact - through bitsIO's nonprofit services work here.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cisco-closing-the-gap-bitsio-wins-splunkie-award-for-data-and-ai-power-1125193