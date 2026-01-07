

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports were up 2.0 percent on month and exports rose 3.4 percent for a trade surplus of A$4.385 billion.



Japan will see December results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 37.8 - up from 37.5 in November.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News