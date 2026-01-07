

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines has announced its largest aircraft order to date, committing to more than 100 Boeing jets as it positions itself for long-term growth through the middle of the next decade.



The order includes 105 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft, which are still awaiting Federal Aviation Administration certification, along with five Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners exercised from existing purchase options.



The airline's fleet chief, Shane Jones, said the deal secures highly sought-after production slots and supports Alaska's expansion strategy following its 2024 acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.



Alaska is pursuing international growth with new nonstop routes to destinations such as Italy and South Korea, enabled in part by the addition of widebody Dreamliners.



Alaska expects FAA certification of the 737 Max 10 later this year, with deliveries beginning in 2027. The carrier currently operates 413 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to 475 planes by 2030 and 550 by 2035 through a combination of new deliveries and replacement aircraft.



The purchase also signals renewed confidence in Boeing following production and safety setbacks, including the January 2024 door plug incident involving a 737 Max 9.



Under CEO Kelly Ortberg, Boeing has improved quality controls and production stability, according to airline executives.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News