RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. is pleased to announce a financing.

Private placement offering

Red Metal announces a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to C$750,000 for an aggregate of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Offering").

The Company intends to raise up to $750,000 by issuing an aggregate of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional Share of the Company ( a "Warrant Share") for a period of three years at a price of CDN$0.09 per Warrant Share in the first year following the close of the financing, CDN$0.12 per Warrant Share in the second year following the close of the financing, CDN$0.15 per Warrant Share in the third year following the close of the financing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units to finance general working capital requirements and exploration on Carrizal, its flagship Chilean copper property.

States CEO Caitlin Jeffs, "With a pro-business and mining government in Chile, and with copper reaching record prices, we believe now is the time to focus on our Chile copper project. We intend to use the funds to advance exploration on Carrizal and for general working capital."

All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio include the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada as well as Company's Chilean projects which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

