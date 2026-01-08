

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to a multi-week high of 0.7979 against the franc.



The greenback rose to 2-day highs of 1.1672 against the euro, 1.3455 against the pound and 156.80 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.88 against the franc, 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 158.00 against the yen.



