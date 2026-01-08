

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $29.86 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 4, 2026. This represents an 8.5 percent increase from $27.52 billion in the same period last year.



Comparable sales for the five-week period showed growth of 6.0 percent in the U.S., 8.4 percent in Canada, and 10.6 percent in Other International markets, for a total company increase of 7.0 percent. Digitally-enabled sales rose 18.9 percent.



Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the five-week period rose 6.3 percent in the U.S., 6.0 percent in Canada, and 5.6 percent internationally, for a total company increase of 6.2 percent. Digitally-enabled sales increased 18.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News