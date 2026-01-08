Hyundai Mobis Forms Strategic Collaboration Framework with Boston Dynamics!

Agreement announced at CES 2026 to supply actuators for Boston Dynamics's next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas

Hyundai Mobis secures its first robotics customer, marking its entry into the global robot components market

Company aims to expand its role in the robotics ecosystem by leveraging its extensive experience in automotive component design and mass production

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Boston Dynamics, a global leader in robotics, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The company stated on the 7th that it will supply actuators for Atlas, Boston Dynamics's next-generation humanoid robot. As part of its new $26 billion U.S. investment, Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) plans to build and deploy tens of thousands of robots over the next few years, and the collaboration with Hyundai Mobis will help accelerate Boston Dynamics and HMG's mass production plans for Atlas.

Through this agreement, Hyundai Mobis secures its first official customer in the robotics sector, marking a significant milestone as it enters the global robot components market.

Over the past several years, Hyundai Mobis has steadily expanded beyond the automotive industry and reshaped its business portfolio to include high-value-added fields such as robotics. This transformation aligns with the company's mid- to long-term strategy to proactively respond to the rapidly evolving mobility landscape and establish a sustainable business foundation.

Hyundai Mobis is leveraging its accumulated expertise in automotive component development and large-scale manufacturing to enter the robot actuator market, a field closely aligned with its core capabilities. Actuators, which convert control signals into physical movement, are a critical subsystem for humanoid robots and represent more than 60% of their material cost.

The strategic cooperation between Hyundai Mobis and Boston Dynamics, along with the agreement on actuator supply, is expected to benefit both companies. Boston Dynamics is said to have highly valued Hyundai Mobis's engineering expertise, reliability-based evaluation systems, and global-standard mass production capabilities.

For Hyundai Mobis, securing Boston Dynamics, a global leader in robotics, as its first customer in the field provides a stable long-term demand partner. The company plans to use this momentum to establish a large-scale actuator manufacturing system and strengthen its design capabilities for high-performance robotics components.

Se Uk Oh, Vice President and Head of the Robotics Business Innovation Group at Hyundai Mobis, said, "Our participation in developing actuators for Boston Dynamics's next-generation humanoid robot Atlas makes a significant step in strengthening the global robotics component ecosystem. Hyundai Mobis will leverage this relationship to accelerate advancements in development, manufacturing, and quality assurance."

Zack Jackowski, General Manager of Atlas at Boston Dynamics stated, "Actuators play a critical role in enabling humanoid robots to perform physical movements. By working with Hyundai Mobis, a company with proven expertise in the global automotive business, we expect to build a highly reliable component supply chain and accelerate the pace of actuator development. This collaboration allows us to access the well-established cost structures and scale potential of the automotive industry."

The collaboration is expected to help both companies carve out leadership positions in the emerging robotics components industry. As the robot component market currently lacks a dominant global player, establishing a reliable, cost-competitive large-scale supply system could allow both companies to achieve economies of scale early.

In August of last year, Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to build a robot factory capable of producing 30,000 units annually and develop the site into a robotics production hub for the North American region. With growing demand expected for various components needed for robot manufacturing, Hyundai Mobis is projected to play an increasingly significant role in the robotics ecosystem.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/5698692/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-forms-strategic-collaboration-framework-with-boston-dynamics-302656065.html