

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for its Tremco Construction Products Group to acquire Kalzip GmbH. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, Kalzip specializes in customized lightweight, weather-resistant building envelope technologies. Kalzip generated calendar year 2024 net sales of approximately 75 million euros. The company said the addition of Kalzip represents a strategic enhancement to Tremco CPG's integrated portfolio of building envelope solutions.



'This acquisition aligns with our strategy to build leadership positions in selling systems to high-growth, high-specification construction markets,' said Frank Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News