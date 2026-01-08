Anzeige
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 20:40
34,300 Euro
+0,23 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,94034,25007:52
34,03034,15007:52
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 07:18 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Year-end Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Year-end Report 2025 will be published on Thursday 22 January 2026 at approximately 07:00 CET. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CET to present the report, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the webcast will be available here from the time of the publication of the Year-end Report.

To participate by phone and ask questions during the Q&A, please register here in advance. Upon registration, you will receive your personal dial-in details.

The webcast can be followed live here and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com
Rickard Buch, Head of Corporate Affairs, +46 72 989 09 11
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-ab-s-year-end-report-2025,c4289352

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3498967

EQT Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-abs-year-end-report-2025-302656133.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
