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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 18:50
25,960 Euro
+0,31 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,90026,00019:24
25,90026,00019:24
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 19:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 11, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 9 March 2026 and 13 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 349,976 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

9 March 2026

69,976

273.9703

19,171,345.71

10 March 2026

70,000

276.6993

19,368,951.00

11 March 2026

70,000

284.7550

19,932,850.00

12 March 2026

70,000

278.9817

19,528,719.00

13 March 2026

70,000

277.9335

19,455,345.00

Total accumulated
over week 11

349,976

278.4683

97,457,210.71

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

557,000

281.2555

156,659,300.67

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 13 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT
AB2

62,757,035

62,757,035

Number of outstanding shares

1,172,350,921

1,172,350,921

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-11--2026,c4321915

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4321915/3984974.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260309 to 20260313

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3519823

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-11-2026-302714957.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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