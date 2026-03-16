Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 11, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 9 March 2026 and 13 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 349,976 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 9 March 2026 69,976 273.9703 19,171,345.71 10 March 2026 70,000 276.6993 19,368,951.00 11 March 2026 70,000 284.7550 19,932,850.00 12 March 2026 70,000 278.9817 19,528,719.00 13 March 2026 70,000 277.9335 19,455,345.00 Total accumulated

over week 11 349,976 278.4683 97,457,210.71 Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 557,000 281.2555 156,659,300.67

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 13 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT

AB2 62,757,035 62,757,035 Number of outstanding shares 1,172,350,921 1,172,350,921

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-11--2026,c4321915

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4321915/3984974.pdf EQT Transactions 20260309 to 20260313 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3519823 EQT AB Group

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