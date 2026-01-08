Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investor Update Webinar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2026

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INVESTOR UPDATE WEBINAR

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC(TMPL LN) is pleased to announce that Ian Lance, Co-Portfolio Manager, will provide an investment update at 10am on 29 January 2026.

As we move into 2026, he will run through how the disciplined valuation-focused active investment approach has helped TMPL become top performer in the UK Equity Income sector in NAV TR terms over the last 1, 3 and now 5 years, as well as outlining why it is likely this stunning performance has much further to go.

There will be an opportunity to submit questions which, time permitting, will be answered directly after the formal presentation.

To participate, please email ir@frostrow.com

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Neil Winward

Partner- Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 427 3835

Email: neil.winward@frostrow.com

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323