Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 09:15
4,280 Euro
-0,93 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2026

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INVESTOR UPDATE WEBINAR

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC(TMPL LN) is pleased to announce that Ian Lance, Co-Portfolio Manager, will provide an investment update at 10am on 29 January 2026.

As we move into 2026, he will run through how the disciplined valuation-focused active investment approach has helped TMPL become top performer in the UK Equity Income sector in NAV TR terms over the last 1, 3 and now 5 years, as well as outlining why it is likely this stunning performance has much further to go.

There will be an opportunity to submit questions which, time permitting, will be answered directly after the formal presentation.

To participate, please email ir@frostrow.com

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Neil Winward

Partner- Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 427 3835

Email: neil.winward@frostrow.com

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2026 PR Newswire
