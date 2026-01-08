

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased at the slowest pace in seven months in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Household consumption rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in October. Further, a similar increase was last seen in April.



In November, households consumed 0.9 percent more services, especially on transport and communication and medical services.



Consumers purchased 1.4 percent more durable goods than a year ago, led by greater demand for shoes, electrical appliances, and clothing.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



