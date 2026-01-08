

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co. reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 147.45 billion yen, up 11.7% from previous year. Earnings per share was 479.89 yen compared to 429.51 yen. For the three months ended 30 November 2025, revenue was 1.03 trillion yen, an increase of 14.8% from a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending 31 August 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 450.0 billion yen, and revenue of 3.8 trillion yen.



