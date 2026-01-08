AstraZeneca PLC: AZN new Head of Investor Relations Joris Silon

8 January 2026

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as Head of Investor Relations

AstraZeneca's new head of Investor Relations, Joris Silon, succeeds Andy Barnett on 1 March 2026, and will be based in Cambridge, UK.

Joris is moving from his role as the country president of AstraZeneca US where he led and delivered significant growth for the Company in its largest market. Joris brings extensive pharmaceutical experience, having joined the Company in 2000 and has held leadership positions in Asia, Europe and the US.

Aradhana Sarin, Chief Financial Officer, said "I am delighted that such a highly experienced and talented leader as Joris will lead our Investor Relations team through our next wave of growth. I would also like to thank Andy Barnett for his remarkable leadership of our Investor Relations team over the past 4 years and wish him the best of luck as he transitions to an important new role within the Company."

Notes

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.