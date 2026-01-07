Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG to transfer shares to PlaySimple's founders by the end of January 2026 and reduce holding of own shares and votes below 5%

Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") will transfer 6,194,343 class B shares in MTG to the founders of PlaySimple Games Private Limited ("PlaySimple") in January 2026 following a conversion of class C shares into class B shares. The shares are transferred pursuant to the agreements, including subsequent amendments, entered into in connection with MTG's acquisition of PlaySimple in July 2021. This transfer of shares is in line with MTG's previously communicated intention, as well as the approvals at the extraordinary general meetings on 28 July 2021 and 30 January 2024. Following the transfer, MTG will hold less than 5% of its own shares and votes.

MTG's board of directors has today resolved on the conversion of 6,194,343 class C shares held in treasury into class B shares. Through the conversion, the number of class B shares increases from 116,723,136 to 122,917,479. Following such conversion and prior to the allotment to the founders of PlaySimple, MTG holds a total of 7,575,343 class B shares in treasury (including shares bought back by MTG pursuant to the authorisation from the 2025 Annual General Meeting).

The transfer to the founders of PlaySimple is expected to be completed during January 2026. After the transfer, MTG's holding of own shares and votes will be less than 5% of the total amount of shares and votes in MTG, i.e. the relevant threshold pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 18 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). Based on the amount of shares held in treasury by MTG as of today (i.e., excluding any further buybacks prior to the transfer to the founders of PlaySimple being effected), MTG will hold a total of 1,381,000 class B shares in treasury after the transfer which corresponds to 1.12% of the total number of shares and 1.09% of the total number of votes. The total number of shares in MTG, including treasury shares, amounts to 123,309,285, corresponding to 126,835,539 votes. The total number of shares is divided into 391,806 A shares and 122,917,479 B shares.

This disclosure contains information that MTG is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-01-2026 19:00 CET.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.