

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices logged a slower growth in December as uncertainty weighed on housing market activity towards the end of the year, data from the mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.



House price growth halved to 0.3 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November. Average property price was GBP 297,755, which was the lowest since June.



Month-on-month, house prices dropped 0.6 percent, worse than November's 0.1 percent fall. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.



'While this may feel like a subdued close to the housing market in 2025, overall activity levels were resilient over the last year and broadly in line with the pre-pandemic average,' Halifax Head of Mortgages Amanda Bryden said.



'Various forces are poised to somewhat buoy the market heading into 2026,' Bryden added.



'While December's monthly fall in prices was likely related to uncertainty in the latter part of the year, this should now be starting to unwind,' said Bryden.



Further, Halifax noted that mortgage rates are already reducing following the latest Base Rate cut and there are an increasing number of lending options available for those borrowing at a higher loan-to-value.



Although affordability pressures persist, the house price to income ratio remained at its lowest in over a decade in December, striking a positive note for those looking to purchase their first home.



Halifax expects moderate rise in house prices during the year of between 1 percent and 3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News