Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Block listing application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2026

INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Block listing application

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the " Company") announces that it has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority (" FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (" LSE") for a block listing of 7,685,218 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (" Shares") to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market of the LSE (" Admission").

The Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade. Admission is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on Friday 9 January 2026.

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000