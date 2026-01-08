Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 12:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Block listing application

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Block listing application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2026

INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Block listing application

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the " Company") announces that it has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority (" FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (" LSE") for a block listing of 7,685,218 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (" Shares") to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market of the LSE (" Admission").

The Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade. Admission is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on Friday 9 January 2026.

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.