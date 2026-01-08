Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Heal Wellness ("Heal") in Red Deer, Alberta, this Saturday January 10th, marking the brand's 31st operating location nationwide. The new restaurant is located at 499 Timberlands Drive, Unit #9105, within a high-traffic retail node serving one of Central Alberta's fastest-growing residential and commercial corridors. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.

"This Red Deer opening is a testament to our accelerated growth plan as we continue to expand Heal across Central Alberta and further validates our disciplined, asset-light growth strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Timberlands is a highly attractive trade area supported by strong residential density, daily convenience traffic, and a growing base of health-conscious consumers. We continue to onboard strong franchise partners and high-quality real estate as we scale Heal across Canada."

The Timberlands area is one of Red Deer's most dynamic growth nodes, characterized by expanding residential developments, grocery-anchored retail, fitness and wellness users, and consistent commuter traffic. The location provides Heal with strong visibility and accessibility, supporting steady demand for functional, grab-and-go food options throughout the day.

"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand. With 31 locations now open and more than 177 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

