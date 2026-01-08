

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from a key global climate treaty and 66 international organizations saying that they no longer serve American interests.



They include the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an expert body that assesses climate science globally; International Trade Centre; UNCTAD; and UN organizations working on peace and democracy, family planning, maternal and child health, and sexual violence in conflict.



The Memorandum orders all Executive Departments and Agencies to stop participating in and funding 35 non-United Nations organizations and 31 UN entities that operate contrary to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty.



This follows a review ordered earlier this year of all international intergovernmental organizations, conventions, and treaties that the United States is a member of or party to, or that the United States funds or supports.



These withdrawals will end American funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over U.S. priorities, the White House said.



It added that the memorandum, which will have far-reaching consequences on international efforts to combat global warming, is part of Trump's decision to end U.S. participation in international organizations that 'undermine America's independence and waste taxpayer dollars on ineffective or hostile agendas'.



The White House says many of these bodies promote radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with U.S. sovereignty and economic strength.



American taxpayers have spent billions on these organizations with little return, while they often criticize U.S. policies, it added.



This is the latest in a series of U.S. withdrawals from multilateral organisations under Trump's second term.



Immediately upon returning to office, President Trump initiated the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement.



On Day One of his Administration, Trump also signed a Presidential Memorandum to notify the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that its Global Tax Deal has no force or effect in the United States.



Just weeks later, he signed an Executive Order withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East, or UNRWA.



