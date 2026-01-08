Recognition spotlights Experian's innovative verification fulfillment solution for its ability to streamline verification requests for employers and employees

Experian, the global data and technology company, today announced it has been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group, earning Gold in the company's Excellence in Technology Awards for its verification fulfillment solution.

Experian Employer Services' solution offers simple, fast, and secure employment and income verification fulfillment for employers while empowering their employees during the most meaningful transactions, such as purchasing a new home or leasing a new vehicle. Experian's solution is leveraged by thousands of employers, hundreds of thousands of verifiers and tens of millions of employees nationwide and reduces the burdens placed on HR, payroll and shared-services teams by eliminating the need to respond to verification requests.

"From buying a home or car, renting an apartment, applying for a new job, and more, employee verification is a critical need, particularly for those who are looking to take meaningful steps in their financial lives," said Anne Obee, vice president of Experian Employer Services. "Our goal is to provide employers with the latest advancements in technology to best serve their employees. This recognition from Brandon Hall Group for Experian's verification fulfillment as a best-in-class solution is the latest example of this commitment in action."

The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are given for work in learning and development, talent management, talent acquisition, human resources, sales enablement, future of work, and education technology. Experian's award is in the category of "Best Advance in Unique HR and Workforce Management Technology."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on criteria, including program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Experian Employer Services helps employers seeking a better service experience for themselves and their employees. The business offers critical HR, payroll and tax solutions, including:

Tax credits

I-9 management

Tax withholding

Compliance library

Pay statements

Verification fulfillment

Payroll tax

Tax statements

ACA reporting

Unemployment management

To learn more about Experian Employer Services, visit: https://www.experian.com/employer-services/.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,100 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com

