Iveco Group N.V. included on the Climate 'A' List in the 2025 CDP Assessment
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 12:10 Uhr
136 Leser
Iveco Group N.V. included on the Climate 'A' List in the 2025 CDP Assessment

Iveco Group included on the Climate 'A' List in the 2025 CDP Assessment

Turin, 8th January 2026. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has received the highest rating, 'A', in the climate change category of the 2025 assessment by CDP, the global non-profit organisation widely considered the gold standard for environmental disclosure. The score recognises Iveco Group as a leader in corporate transparency and action on climate change.

CDP uses an independent methodology to assess participants and allocate a score ranging from 'A' to 'D-' in three areas: climate change, deforestation and water security. For 2025 Iveco Group received a score of 'A' in climate change and 'A-' in water security - both ratings show improvement over the scores for 2024. These results demonstrate the Group's steadfast commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, conducting detailed analyses of climate-related risks and opportunities, and continuously improving accuracy and transparency in reporting.

Michele Ziosi, Chief Global Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Iveco Group, commented: "CDP's 'A' rating validates the rigour of our climate governance and the transparency of our disclosures. It reflects how we integrate climate risk analysis into business decisions and keep our decarbonisation path measurable and accountable."

Iveco Group focuses on sustainable business practices in all its operations around the world and has set itself bold ESG targets in 4 areas: net zero carbon emissions, workplace and product safety, life cycle thinking, and inclusion and engagement.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
Michelle Samson, Tel: +39 366 6542877
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20260108_PR_Iveco_Group_CDP_A_List (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1bb893f-142d-4b64-b644-d2017946e6f8)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
