

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit increased in November as imports grew faster than exports, data from the customs office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 4.2 billion in November from EUR 3.5 billion in the previous month, as expected. In the same month last year, the deficit was EUR 6.1 billion.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 0.8 percent in November, and imports showed a comparatively faster growth of 2.0 percent.



Year-on-year, exports grew 5.8 percent, while imports remained flat since October.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News