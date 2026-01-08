

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined for the second straight month in November, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in November, slower than the 3.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in extraction and related services contracted further by 3.3 percent over the month, while mining and quarrying output rose slightly by 0.3 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing output recovered 2.4 percent in November versus a 1.3 percent fall in October.



On a yearly basis, the growth in industrial production eased to 2.0 percent in November from 5.1 percent a month ago.



