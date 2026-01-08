

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A research conducted at the International Space Station has yielded early insights regarding the structure and size of particles best suited for the development of a cancer medicine.



In collaboration with scientists at Merck, protein crystal growth research in space gave input regarding the structure and size of particles ideal for developing a new formulation of the company's cancer medicine pembrolizumab for subcutaneous injection.



This new route of delivery was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September and offers a time-saving alternative to intravenous infusion for certain patients. These research efforts aboard the space station were supported by the ISS National Laboratory.



Originally, the treatment was delivered during an in-office visit via infusion therapy into the patient's veins, a process that could take up to two hours. Initial delivery improvements reduced infusion times to less than 30 minutes every three weeks. The newly approved subcutaneous injectable form takes about one minute every three weeks, promising to improve quality of life for patients by reducing cost and significantly reducing treatment time for patients and healthcare providers.



Since 2014, Merck has flown crystal growth experiments to the space station to better understand how crystals form, including the monoclonal antibody used in this cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that help the body fight diseases.



This research focused on producing crystalline suspensions that dissolve easily in liquid, making it possible to deliver the medication by injection. In microgravity, the absence of gravity's physical forces allows scientists to grow larger, more uniform, and higher-quality crystals than those grown in ground-based labs, advancing medication development and structural modeling.



Research aboard the space station has provided valuable insights into how gravity influences crystallization, helping to improve drug formulations, NASA said.



