

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 3-day lows of 0.6689 against U.S. dollar and 104.73 against the yen, from early highs of 0.6726 and 105.73, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie slipped to a 2-day low of 1.7455 from an early high of 1.7360.



The aussie edged down to 0.9284 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 0.9323.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.65 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.



