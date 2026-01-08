

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1-week lows of 0.5740 against the U.S. dollar and 89.97 against the yen, from early highs of 0.5775 and 90.55, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 3-day low of 2.0332 from an early high of 2.0224.



The kiwi edged down to 1.1657 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.1627.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 2.05 against the euro and 1.17 against the aussie.



