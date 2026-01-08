

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.3888 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3857.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie slid to a 3-week low of 112.76 and more than a 3-week low of 1.6211 from early highs of 113.23 and 1.6180, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



