DealFlow Events: Kidoz Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (the "Company"), a global AdTech platform delivering safe mobile gamer engagement at scale, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Jason Williams, CEO of Kidoz Inc. will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event alongside colleagues Phil Holbrook, Head of Capital Markets, and Ryan Lexer, VP Strategy. Learn more about Kidoz Inc at https://kidoz.net/.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28 - 29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Kidoz Inc. management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

"We are excited to participate in the Dealflow Discovery Conference to share the Kidoz story," said Jason Williams, CEO of Kidoz Inc. "2024 marked a pivotal inflection point for our company as we returned to profitability after significant technical investments were made in Kidoz's privacy-first, kids-safe AdTech platform for the rapidly growing mobile game ecosystem. Through Q3 2025 our performance strengthened with record results and management believes the full-year 2025 is on pace for another record as we capitalize on strong tailwinds and successfully grow our key brand relationships. Our unique combination of comprehensive SDK technology, Kite IQ AI capabilities, and complete privacy-first advertising infrastructure positions us advantageously in this evolving landscape."

The Company presentation at DealFlow 2026 will highlight Kidoz's recent financial achievements, including the company's transformation from net loss of ($2,012,056) in fiscal year 2023 to net income of $353,140 in fiscal 2024, and the factors contributing to management's increasing optimism. Jason Williams will discuss the company's three core technology pillars that create sustainable competitive advantages and the Company's expansion strategy beyond the market-leading kids focus to capture the broader all ages mobile gaming audience.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. investor website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the https://www.sedarplus.com website.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a global AdTech platform delivering safe mobile gamer engagement at scale.

Originally built to protect kids, the platform also now enables advertisers to reach audiences of all ages across the entire mobile gaming ecosystem, using privacy-first contextual targeting, including the growing segment of users who opt out of personal data tracking.

Its technology stack combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to deliver compliant, high-impact campaigns aligned with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards. Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches more than a billion users worldwide.

Trusted by leading brands, Kidoz enables advertisers to reach high-value gaming audiences through a unified suite of managed, programmatic, SSP, DSP, and Ad Exchange solutions.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC and the Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 24, 2025, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

