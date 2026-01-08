SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA on its Connect Program, Cloud, and AI Ecosystem for its Patented Ceiling All-In-One Smart Home Platform and Hub

NVIDIA Connect Supports Advanced Technology Companies Developing AI-powered Products

Part of NVIDIA's Connect Program is to Promote, Assist, and Identify Go-To-Market Opportunities

SKYX Expects to Include its All-In-One Smart Platform and Hub, in Collaboration with NVIDIA's AI Features, in Future U.S. and Global Projects, Including the Upcoming $4 Billion Miami, Florida Smart City

NVIDIA Connect is Designed to Help Build AI Solutions Faster, Accelerate Growth, and Maximize Opportunities while Delivering a Range of Significant AI Ecosystem Advantages, as Well as Free Benefits

SKYX's Technologies Expansion Provides Additional Opportunities for Future Recurring Revenues, AI Services, Monitoring, and Subscriptions Through Interchangeability and Upgrades, Among Others

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Connect Program, gaining access to NVIDIA's cloud and AI ecosystem to support the development of SKYX's all-in-one smart home platform and hub, as well as its broader portfolio of advanced smart home products.

SKYX's all-in-one smart home platform and hub comprises numerous safety, security, and smart home features including Wi-Fi and repeaters, AI ecosystem, voice, and app controls, 911 emergency calling feature, smoke and CO detectors, thermostat, speakers, room-to-room intercom, emergency light, safety night light, color changing light, among others.

The NVIDIA Connect Program, cloud, and AI ecosystem accelerates and offers significant advantages for SKYX's all-in-one smart home platform and hub including the following:

Access to NVIDIA's world-class GPU-accelerated AI development ecosystem, including advanced frameworks for speech recognition, anomaly detection, real-time analytics, and scalable cloud inference.

Advances the Company's vision of transforming the ceiling into the AI-powered brain of the home, enabling the all-in-one SKYX platform to deliver intelligence across six distinct domains, such as voice, audio, safety, environmental, behavioral, and predictive.

Powers a secure, privacy-first cloud infrastructure leveraging NVIDIA's GPU and DPU technologies to process anonymized device data, enabling fleet-wide learning while ensuring enterprise-grade security and data protection.

Supports the Company's long-term roadmap, including next-generation safety intelligence, computer vision, healthcare applications such as elderly monitoring and fall detection, and whole-home connectivity through Wi-Fi mesh extension, Matter protocol and capabilities.

Joining a global ecosystem of AI innovators leveraging NVIDIA technology, reinforcing SKYX's commitment to delivering the most intelligent and comprehensive smart home platform available.



SKYX Patented All-In-One Smart Home Platform and Hub

Khadija Mustafa, SKYX's Senior AI Advisor and former Global Business & AI leader at Microsoft & G42, said; "This is a significant development that positions SKYX to lead the smart, safe home and AI solutions category. Since joining SKYX as Lead AI Advisor, our focus has been on expanding the company's AI opportunities and capabilities. Aligning with NVIDIA and its programs was a top priority from the outset. NVIDIA's Connect Program and broader AI ecosystem provide SKYX with meaningful advantages to accelerate innovation, strengthen differentiation, and lead the advanced smart and safe home segment. Combined with SKYX's progress in home safety standardization, this collaboration has the potential to be truly game-changing for homes and buildings."

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX, said; "This is a significant and very exciting development for SKYX. The NVIDIA Program gives us a tremendous advantage toward our safe and smart home goal. Utilizing NVIDIA's programs and the benefits of its Connect and AI ecosystem can be game changing for our Company and Shareholders."

For SKYX All-In-One Smart Platform and Hub Video Demo: Click Here

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

For more information about SKYX Platforms Corp. go to SKYX.com (https://www.skyx.com/)

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ (https://skyplug.com/) or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyxplatforms/).

SKYX's technologies provide opportunities for recurring revenues through interchangeability, upgrades, AI services monitoring, and subscriptions. Company is focused on the "Razor & Blades" model and its product range includes its advanced ceiling electrical outlet (Razor) and its advance and smart home plug & play products (Blades) including its advance and smart home plug & play platform products, lighting, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, ceiling fans, chandeliers/pendants, holiday/kids/themes lights, indoor/outdoor wall lights among other. Company's plug & play technology enables an installation of lighting, fans, and smart home products in high-rise buildings and hotels within days rather than months.

Company's total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is roughly $500 billion with over 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Expected revenue streams from retail and professional segments include product sales, royalties, licensing, subscription, monitoring, and sale of global country rights.

