

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday said its subsidiary FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC has extended its offer to exchange up to $450 million of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2033 for an equal amount of newly registered 4.750% senior notes due 2033.



The exchange offer which was originally set to expire on January 7, has been extended to January 21.



As of January 7, holders had tendered $449.48 million of the outstanding notes, representing about 99.88% of the total principal amount eligible for exchange.



On Wednesday, FirstEnergy closed trading 0.62% lesser at $44.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.



