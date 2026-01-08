EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies' convertible bond labelled "European Defence Bond" by Euronext

Press release

Paris, 8 January 2026

Exail Technologies announces that its convertible bond issued in September 2025 now benefits from Euronext's European Defence Bond label. This label, launched in July 2025, aims to direct private capital towards eligible projects in the fields of defense and security in Europe. It is based on clear criteria for the use of funds, which are defined in consultation with investors, issuers and financial institutions.

On September 23, Exail Technologies raised €300 million in the form of ODIRNANE convertible bonds. All the elements and technical details of this operation are available in the dedicated documents on the company's website. The objective of this transaction was to prepare the refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue by significantly reducing the cost of financial debt.

This recognition as a European Defence Bond underlines Exail Technologies' commitment to contributing to European sovereignty and security, while promoting transparency and investor confidence.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZpsaJxoaJyZlWlqZZqYZpNkmGhllmSXaWPGyWdrlp7KZ5phm5eTmMbIZnJmnWto

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95862-cp_exail-technologies_edb_en.pdf