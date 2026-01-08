Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 13:03
24,080 Euro
-0,54 % -0,130
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,26024,27015:56
24,26024,27015:56
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Discontinued lawsuit against Essity regarding bond loans

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The funds that have brought an action against Essity in the English courts regarding bond loans issued by the company have chosen to discontinue their action. The case is therefore closed.

On October 17, 2024, Essity announced that the company had received a request for early redemption from certain investors regarding bonds maturing in 2029, 2030 and 2031, respectively. In December 2024, the funds initiated proceedings against Essity in the English courts. The parties have entered into an agreement with conditions, among other things, that they have no claims against each other due to Essity's sale of its shares in Vinda. The funds subsequently discontinued their action before the court. Essity has not changed its view that the action was unfounded and has not paid the funds or otherwise compensated them in the dispute.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:45 CET on January 8, 2026.

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Contact information
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: 073 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: 070 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/discontinued-lawsuit-against-essity-regarding-bond-loans,c4289054

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4289054/3867032.pdf

Discontinued lawsuit against Essity regarding bond loans (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discontinued-lawsuit-against-essity-regarding-bond-loans-302656479.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.