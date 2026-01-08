Veeva Systems: Veeva and BioMarin Form Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Partnership to help BioMarin increase speed and efficiency

PLEASANTON, Calif., and SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced a long-term enterprise agreement that builds upon their long-standing relationship.

The expanded partnership will help BioMarin increase speed, agility, operational efficiency, and optimize the healthcare professional and patient experience by further leveraging and providing strategic input into Veeva's software, data, services, and consulting products.

"This strategic partnership marks an important next step in our digital evolution," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "We are excited by the opportunity to combine our scientific capabilities with Veeva's technological leadership that we believe will enable us to bring our transformative medicines more quickly to patients around the world."

"Our partnership with BioMarin has always been guided by a shared set of values, including product excellence, value realization, and customer success," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Building on this foundation, I look forward to how we can further support BioMarin as they advance important new medicines and reach even more patients around the world."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

BioMarin Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: BioMarin's expectations regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from BioMarin's use of Veeva's products and services. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the success of the strategic partnership between BioMarin and Veeva, BioMarin's ability to utilize Veeva's products and services to bring BioMarin's medicines more quickly to patients, and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.



