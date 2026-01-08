

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices increased at the fastest pace in five months in November, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Producer prices rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the 0.1 percent increase in October. This was the steepest increase since June.



Excluding energy prices, producer prices posted a monthly growth of 0.1 percent after staying flat in October.



Among main industrial grouping, energy price inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous month. The increase in capital goods remained unchanged at 0.1 percent.



Durable consumer goods gained at a pace of 0.3 percent, following October's 0.2 percent rise.



Prices of intermediate goods climbed 0.3 percent compared to 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods declined 0.2 percent for the second straight month.



Year-on-year, producer prices dropped 1.7 percent after easing 0.5 percent in the prior month.



