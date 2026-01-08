Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 Nutrition Welcomes Dr. Guangshuo "Alan" Zhu, MD to Its Board of Directors

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Cellev8 Nutrition Inc., (OTCID:CELV) a leader in clinically validated antioxidant and cellular nutrition solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Guangshuo "Alan" Zhu, MD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Zhu brings decades of groundbreaking experience in cardiovascular medicine, translational research, and antioxidant biochemistry, including pioneering work in Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) - a core ingredient and biological inspiration behind Cellev8's advanced cellular protection technologies.

As both a physician-scientist and biotechnology innovator, Dr. Zhu's career spans academia, clinical medicine, and venture investment in life sciences. His leadership and scientific acumen will help guide Cellev8's continued advancement in cellular rejuvenation, metabolic health, and antioxidant innovation.

"Dr. Zhu's extensive background in cardiovascular research and his deep expertise in oxidative stress and SOD biology align perfectly with Cellev8's mission to redefine how we protect and energize human cells," said Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. Dr. Zhu's experience with SOD spans more than 20yrs of authoring or co-authoring research and studies about the significance of SOD in the human body and once we disclosed to him our product and transport method to get SOD back into the body and combined it with other ingredients to create the ultimate supplements he agreed to come on board to help maximize efficacy with athletes and our more than 60 professional teams as well as getting the products into the mainstream public market. "His addition to our Board strengthens our scientific foundation and our strategic roadmap for global expansion."

About Dr. Guangshuo "Alan" Zhu, MD

Dr. Zhu served as former Lab Director at the Cardiovascular Physiology and Hemodynamic Core Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where his research focuses on developing novel treatments for cardiovascular disease and exploring mitochondrial and oxidative mechanisms in cardiac function.

He is also Adjunct Faculty at Virginia Tech's Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and has served as a Board Director for PathoVax LLC, a Johns Hopkins biotech startup developing a universal HPV vaccine, and as Founding Partner at UHI BioCapital, a Maryland-based $50 million venture fund investing in innovative life science companies.

Dr. Zhu's research portfolio includes over 50 peer-reviewed publications in leading journals such as Nature, Circulation, and Cardiovascular Research. His work has been foundational in elucidating how oxidative stress, nitric oxide signaling, and SOD-mediated pathways protect against hypertrophic and ischemic heart disease - core biological mechanisms that parallel Cellev8's commitment to cellular protection and longevity.

He holds a Doctor of Medicine from Inner Mongolia Medical University, completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and is completing his Doctor of Public Health in Healthcare Management and Leadership at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"Cellev8's science-driven approach to optimizing human health through antioxidant and cellular metabolism pathways reflects the next generation of nutrition innovation," said Dr. Zhu. "I'm honored to join the Board and contribute to advancing the company's mission of delivering clinically validated, bioavailable cellular health solutions."

About Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.

Cellev8 Nutrition Inc., headquartered in Wellington, Florida, is a biotechnology-driven nutrition company dedicated to advancing cellular health, antioxidant defense, and metabolic function through clinically validated, bioavailable formulations. Its proprietary SOD-based complex, enhanced by VitaShield protection, has been shown to deliver over twice the efficacy of typical antioxidant and vitamin products through improved ingredient stability and cellular absorption.

