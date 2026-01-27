Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 Receives Official Name Change by FINRA

Preferred Commerce takes next steps with FINRA for Corporate Name Change to Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. (CELV)

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Preferred Commerce announced today that it has received final approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to change its corporate name to Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. (CELV), marking a major milestone in the company's path toward becoming a category-defining brand in cellular wellness and next-generation nutrition.

"This is very important to our path forward," said Michael Ferraro, CEO and Founder of Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. "Cellev8 is much more than a one-off product - the company has its sights set on being the next household brand in wellness and nutrition. Our products are not just vitamins or basic antioxidants; each product begins with a foundation of SOD (Superoxide Dismutase) designed to support the body's most powerful natural defense system."

Breaking Through an 80-Year Scientific Barrier

For more than 80 years, scientists and physicians around the world have been studying SOD for its unique role as the body's most potent primary antioxidant. However, safe and effective oral delivery of SOD has been a major scientific challenge due to degradation in the digestive tract.

Cellev8's proprietary VitaShield delivery approach is designed to help protect SOD and complementary nutrients through digestion, representing one of the first commercially viable strategies for practical, consumer-ready use of SOD in wellness applications.

Targeting Large and Growing Market Categories

Cellev8 is positioned at the convergence of several high-growth consumer markets, including cellular health, recovery, performance, cognition, sleep, and metabolic wellness. The U.S. dietary supplements market exceeds $60 billion annually, while the global category is estimated at over $180 billion and growing across sports performance, healthy aging, and everyday wellness.

Cellev8 intends to unlock new consumer adoption by bringing proven cellular-level science into convenient daily formats," added Ferraro.

World-Class Scientific Network

Cellev8 has assembled a world-class network of scientists, physicians, nutritionists, dietitians, and performance specialists who understand the clinical relevance of SOD and its role in cellular defense. These experts have worked with elite athletes, Olympic teams, and professional sports organizations worldwide, and have seen first-hand the impact SOD-supported wellness can have on recovery, resilience, and performance.

Cellev8's Product Portfolio

Prime Recovery - everyday recovery

ReDrive - performance energy

SlimCell - metabolic & weight management

Sleep Shield - rest & recovery

Focus & Memory - cognitive clarity

Cellev8 Kids - growth & eye support

Each product is developed with SOD, with differentiating formulas to effectively target the body's daily battles whether it be support because of natural depletion of SOD or recovery from exercise, supporting inflammatory response, athletic training, weight loss and weight management, better sleep, cognitive functions, ocular support, and many more in the queue.

Elite Sports & Consumer Adoption

Cellev8 products have been used by thousands of consumers and more than 60 professional sports teams across the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, Olympic programs, and other elite training environments.

"Our mission is to help athletes, pro or consumer athletes, recover faster, feel better natural energy and well being, said Ferraro. We love to hear what we have heard from thousands already, "I feel great every day now!"

About Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. (CELV)

Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. is a cellular-wellness company developing next-generation supplements centered around SOD (Superoxide Dismutase), antioxidants, and advanced nutrient protection systems. Cellev8 offers formulated solutions for recovery, performance, sleep, cognition, weight management, and whole-body resilience.

Company Contact:

Cellev8 Nutrition Inc. (CELV)

3361 Fairland Farms Rd., Unit 3

Wellington, FL 33414

Contact: Michael Ferraro, CEO

Email: Mike@Cellev8.com

Phone: (561) 578-0000

Regulatory & Disclosure Statements

FDA Disclosure:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Cellev8 products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SEC/FINRA/Capital Markets Disclosure:

The FINRA approval referenced herein relates solely to the corporate name change and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE: Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.

