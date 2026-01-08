

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the U.S. grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said labor productivity soared by 4.9 percent in the third quarter after spiking by an upwardly revised 4.1 in the second quarter.



Economists had expected labor productivity to surge by 3.6 percent compared to the 3.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



The report also said unit labor costs slumped by 1.9 percent in the third quarter after tumbling by a revised 2.9 percent in the second quarter.



Unit labor costs were expected to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.0 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.



