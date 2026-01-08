

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 3-day lows of 0.8691 against the euro, 1.3432 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0711 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8675, 1.3466 and 1.0739, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound dropped to an 8-day low of 210.31 from an early high of 211.16.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.32 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc and 208.00 against the yen.



