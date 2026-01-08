

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation softened to the lowest level in nearly a year, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 4.1 percent yearly in December, slower than the 4.9 percent rise in November. Moreover, this was the slowest increase since January, when prices rose 3.9 percent.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 5.6 percent from 6.5 percent. The annual price growth in housing and utilities moderated to 0.7 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped sharply by 6.6 percent annually in December.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent in December, after falling 0.2 percent in the preceding month.



During the year 2025, the consumer price inflation was 4.8 percent compared to the previous year. The price changes of food and non-alcoholic beverages had the biggest impact on the consumer price index in 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News