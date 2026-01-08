

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade surplus increased in November from a year ago as imports grew amid a fall in exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 295 million in November from EUR 5.0 million in the same month last year.



The value of exports dropped 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, while imports grew by 2.9 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries declined 4.0 percent in November, and imports from those countries slid by 1.7 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU rose by 1.1 percent, and imports from those countries advanced by 9.7 percent.



