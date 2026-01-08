Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Antanas Guoga, Chair and director of Sol Strategies Inc. (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the acquisition of 2,300,726 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company on January 6, 2026, pursuant to a debt settlement and termination agreement (the "Debt Settlement and Termination Agreement") dated December 31, 2025 between the Company and Antanas Guoga that resulted in the change of ownership of more than 2% (the "Transaction").

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 3,784,034 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.49% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Guoga holds an aggregate of 6,084,760 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis.

Mr. Guoga may (i) increase or decrease its position in the Company through, among other things, the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, including through transactions involving the Common Shares and/or other equity, debt, notes, other securities, or derivative or other instruments that are based upon or relate to the value of securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, (ii) enter into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to the Common Shares without affecting its beneficial ownership of the Common Shares or (iii) consider or propose one or more of the actions described in subparagraphs (a) - (k) of Item 5 of Mr. Guoga's early warning report filed in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279818

Source: Antanas Guoga