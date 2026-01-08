

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's foreign trade deficit decreased in December from a year ago amid both exports and imports falling at equal rates, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The trade gap narrowed to ISK 40.8 billion in December from ISK 45.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the deficit was ISK 32.4 billion.



Both the value of exports and imports plunged 12.0 percent from last year.



Exports of manufacturing products slumped 25.0 percent, and imports of capital goods, except transport, tumbled by 55.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



