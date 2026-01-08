SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Regains Compliance with NYSE

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced that the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") has accepted the Company's plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

As previously disclosed, NYSE notified the Company on October 14, 2025 that the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. With the NYSE's acceptance of the Company's plan to regain compliance, the Company's listing is being continued pursuant to an extension with a targeted completion date of July 14, 2026 (the "Plan Period"). The Company will provide quarterly updates to the NYSE American during the Plan Period on its progress with the goals and initiatives outlined in the plan.

