

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $161.20 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $183.20 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.909 billion from $1.845 billion last year.



