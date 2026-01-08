Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983
SCOR Global Reinsurance Ireland dac becomes SCOR Global Reinsurance France SA

Press release
8 January 2026 - N° 01


SCOR Global Reinsurance Ireland dac becomes
SCOR Global Reinsurance France SA

SCOR announces it has successfully completed the cross-border conversion of its Irish subsidiary SGRI (SCOR Global Reinsurance Ireland dac), which has become, on 8 January 2026, a French company named SGRF (SCOR Global Reinsurance France SA), supervised by the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de resolution (ACPR). All assets and liabilities of SGRI remain those of SGRF and there is no change for its counterparties. SGRF is now located at SCOR Headquarters at 5, Avenue Kléber in Paris 16.

The relocation of this entity reflects Forward 2026's commitment to simplifying the Group's structure and enhancing efficiency.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)



Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)



Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)




All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9a66753-55a0-444b-8ecd-f6dc6a8de0fa)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
