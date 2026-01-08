

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of both the three-year and ten-year note auctions are due to be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. The auctions all attracted average demand.



