

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists in the UK reviewed several studies on exercise and depression, looking at dozens of clinical trials, and found strong evidence that exercise can reduce depression symptoms, at least in the short term.



Andrew Clegg and his team studied results from 69 clinical trials involving nearly 5,000 adults. These adults had mild, moderate, or severe depression or scored high on depression tests. In 57 of these trials, participants were randomly placed into two groups - one group exercised regularly, while the other received no treatment or was put on a waiting list.



The studies were different in design, but most asked participants to exercise weekly for several weeks or months. The types of exercise ranged from low or moderate activities like gardening and brisk walking to intense activities such as sprinting or playing football. Yoga and stretching were not included because they often involve meditation and breathing exercises, and the researchers wanted to focus only on physical activity.



The researchers found that exercise moderately reduced depression symptoms, such as feeling sad often or losing interest in other people. They then looked at 10 trials that compared exercise with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and five trials that compared exercise with antidepressant use alone. On average, exercise worked just as well as therapy and antidepressants.



Although more research is needed to fully understand how much it helps, the researchers noted that exercise should be included as part of depression treatment.



'If additional research were to be funded, it should consider which type of exercise is most effective in the long-term, how much exercise should be undertaken, and for how long. Also, to look at who benefits from exercise, as it may benefit some people but not others,' explained Clegg.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News