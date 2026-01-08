

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Gmail is entering a new phase in 2026 as Google integrates its Gemini AI models more deeply into the email platform, aiming to help users manage rising email volumes with greater ease.



With more than 3 billion users worldwide, Gmail is evolving from a communication tool into a proactive inbox assistant. One of the biggest additions is AI Overviews, which summarize long email threads and instantly answer questions using natural language.



Instead of searching through old messages, users can ask their inbox direct questions, such as finding past quotes or contacts. Conversation summaries are rolling out for all users, while inbox Q&A is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. Gmail is also expanding productivity tools.



Help Me Write now allows users to draft or polish emails from scratch, while enhanced Suggested Replies generate context-aware responses that match a user's writing style. A new Proofread feature offers advanced grammar and tone checks for subscribers. Another upcoming feature, AI Inbox, prioritizes important emails by highlighting urgent tasks and key contacts, helping users focus on what matters most.



Powered by Gemini 3, these updates begin rolling out in the U.S. this month, with more languages and regions to follow.



