Hiya, which analyzes billions of calls annually to help make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again, today announced the launch of branded calling at network scale with Deutsche Telekom. This partnership brings verified identity and clear context to incoming business calls across Germany, helping both consumers and businesses reconnect with confidence in an environment where 80% of unidentified phone calls are ignored before they are answered.

As call skepticism grows, even legitimate businesses are getting screened out by default. This deployment makes Hiya's branded calling available to all Deutsche Telekom mobile subscribers in Germany, delivered directly inside the network with no apps or downloads required.

The launch represents a major step toward restoring trust and usefulness to voice communication at national scale, with Hiya now covering approximately two-thirds of the German mobile market and positioned to extend coverage to the remaining third in the near future.

With branded calling, customers see who's calling and why, before they answer. Legitimate business calls are no longer just a number on a screen, but a recognizable, trustworthy interaction, making it easier for people to decide what's worth answering in the moment.

Turning more calls into real outcomes

For businesses, branded calling helps ensure critical calls don't get lost in a sea of unknown numbers. 33% of workers say their company has lost money because they couldn't reach customers by phone. By making legitimate calls instantly recognizable, enterprises see higher answer rates, fewer repeat call attempts, and more productive customer interactions.

That clarity translates into real results: kept appointments, completed deliveries, resolved service issues, and revenue that doesn't slip through the cracks. Instead of guessing whether to answer, customers know what to expect and businesses spend less time retrying calls.

A better calling experience for consumers

From a customer experience standpoint, branded calling removes uncertainty at the moment of the call. Calls arrive with clear identity and purpose, allowing people to answer on their own terms.

Deutsche Telekom validates trusted calling at scale

By launching branded calling across its mobile network, Deutsche Telekom is demonstrating how network-level caller identity can deliver visible value for both subscribers and businesses. The rollout reinforces Deutsche Telekom's leadership in modern, future-ready voice services and shows how trust can be built directly into the calling experience, not added later.

"Deutsche Telekom is making communication safer and more trustworthy. With Branded Calls, we protect customers from unwanted calls by verifying each call and clearly identifying it as a branded call. This builds trust in telephone-based customer interactions and delivers real value for business customers through improved reachability and increased attention," said Marcus Rügge, Vice President Mobile Services at Deutsche Telekom.

"Our partnership with Deutsche Telekom brings branded calling at scale to Germany," said Alex Algard, CEO and co-founder of Hiya. "Hiya will now deliver trusted caller identity to Deutsche Telekom mobile subscribers. We're excited to help German consumers answer with confidence and businesses connect more effectively via voice calls."

Global momentum for trusted voice

Hiya analyzes 262.8 billion calls annually, giving it unmatched insight into calling behavior and trust signals across live mobile networks worldwide. Its branded calling and caller identity solutions are trusted by Tier-1 mobile operators globally, helping make voice communication clearer, safer, and more effective as expectations continue to rise.

With this launch, Hiya continues to expand its global footprint and advance its mission to make every call feel useful, trusted, and worth answering again.

Learn how branded calling improves customer engagement and answer rates at hiya.com.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in trusted voice solutions, providing AI-powered caller identity, branded calling, and voice security at network scale. Trusted by Tier-1 mobile operators and leading enterprises worldwide, Hiya analyzes billions of calls annually to help make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with more than 261 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108033739/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

David Niu

206-679-2744

david@delightlabs.com