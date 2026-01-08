Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971)(President: Hideo Tanimoto; "Kyocera") announced today that its group company, KYOCERA NIXKA Inkjet Systems S.A.S. (President: Paul Morgavi; "KNIS"), will simultaneously launch its industrial inkjet photo printer "Belharra" worldwide.

After a strong reception in Europe and successful testing in real-world production (Beta installation at Photoweb), KNIS is now bringing it to the global market. The new industrial inkjet photo printer offers a modern, sustainable, and scalable alternative to traditional photo printing, letting print providers worldwide produce high-quality photos more efficiently and with less environmental impact.

KYOCERA NIXKA Inkjet Systems INKJET PHOTO PRINTER "Belharra"

Industrial-grade photo printing was developed with input from worldwide photo printers

Belharra is the result of extensive discussions among KNIS and leading stakeholders in the global photo-printing ecosystem-including customers, finishing partners, and paper mills. Real-world operational needs were integrated into its design, resulting in a robust, flexible, and user-friendly solution built for demanding print production workflows.

A true environmental alternative for photo printing

The environmental aspect has been a key element in the development process. Belharra delivers a breakthrough improvement for sustainable photo printing thanks to water-based inks, reduced energy consumption and footprint, and minimized waste. A recent life-cycle assessment (LCA) comparing Belharra prints with traditional silver halide processes shows an average 60% reduction in environmental impact, while maintaining superior print quality and competitive running costs. For print providers seeking to transition away from old, costly, and polluting silver halide equipment, Belharra now represents the unique industrial alternative dedicated to photo printing.

Proven in real production environments

The first Belharra system has been successfully installed and commissioned in Europe, demonstrating high performance and reliability in a real industrial setting. Multiple installations are now planned globally across North America and the Asia Pacific from the beginning of 2026. "After a highly positive market response in Europe, expanding to the international market was the natural next step. Belharra proves that high-quality photo printing can go hand in hand with sustainability. The technology has demonstrated high reliability and running cost efficiency in true industrial conditions" said Jean-Marc Pasturel, Sales and Marketing Director.

A new standard in the global photo printing industry

Belharra establishes a new benchmark for digital photo production by combining:

industrial-grade reliability and throughput,

water-based inks and eco-efficient technology,

high precision and outstanding print consistency,

reduced operational footprint and waste,

seamless integration into existing production environments.

This global launch reinforces KNIS' mission to offer photo printers worldwide a more flexible, profitable, and environmentally responsible printing process.

*'Belharra' is a registered trademark of KYOCERA NIXKA Inkjet Systems S.A.S. in the EU and other countries.

About KYOCERA NIXKA Inkjet Systems S.A.S. (KNIS):

KNIS (https://www.kyocera-nixka.com/) is the entity created in April 1st 2023, from NIXKA S.A.S., established in 2020, which developed, manufactured and sold high-efficiency, high-quality inkjet print engines and systems with more than 30 years of experiences, and with the differentiating advantage of integrated services that target specific customer needs, and becoming 100% part of KYOCERA Corporation (https://global.kyocera.com), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, which was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones.

